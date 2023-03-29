Authorities said a man led officers on a short vehicle pursuit before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Shaunquel J. Gentry, 24, of Thornton, Ill., was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Main Street on a warrant charging eluding and possession of marijuana. He was arrested at approximately 2:42 p.m. March 22 in the 3300 block of Dana Drive on related charges of driving while barred, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while revoked.
Court documents state that officers attempted to stop Gentry’s vehicle for illegally tinted windows and a fraudulent temporary license plate at approximately 1:39 p.m. March 22 in the 3300 block of Asbury Road, when Gentry drove from the scene. The vehicle traveled about a block before pulling into a parking lot of an apartment building in the 3300 block of Dana Drive.
Gentry exited the vehicle and “ran around the apartment building” while an officer pursued him on foot, documents state. Gentry then entered the apartment building.
Police contacted the owner of the vehicle, who stated that Gentry was not authorized to drive the vehicle.
Gentry exited the apartment building at approximately 2:42 p.m. March 22 and was taken into custody without incident.