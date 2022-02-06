Dubuque-area Democratic lawmakers on Saturday morning discussed proposed legislation and concerns that have emerged in the first month of the legislative session, including education and tax reform.
The League of Women Voters of Dubuque hosted the first local crackerbarrel session of the year in a Facebook livestream that featured Dubuque Democratic Sen. Pam Jochum and Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James. Local Republican Reps. Steve Bradley, of Cascade, and Shannon Lundgren, of Peosta, and Sen. Carrie Koelker, of Dyersville, also were invited but did not participate.
About 30 viewers tuned in to submit questions and watch the discussion.
A considerable part of the 90-minute session was devoted to education. Viewers submitted questions on the topic, including one about a House of Representatives bill that calls for public school districts to install cameras “in every classroom not designed for special education or physical education so parents and guardians of children may view live footage of their children’s classrooms.”
The Dubuque Democratic lawmakers cast the bill as a distraction and an attack on schools and teachers.
“Since we gaveled in, teachers and our educators have been pegged as villains,” James said.
She noted that schools are dealing with the global pandemic and teacher shortages.
The bill was introduced by Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt. He and other supporters say it would increase parent involvement in education.
Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek said in a statement that the bill was focused on “further insulting public education professionals and the locally elected school boards” and that devoting school resources on such cameras “is misguided and dangerous.”
On Saturday, Isenhart said the bill could increase stress and pressure on teachers.
“It’s meant to be a distraction, the bill, and I think we need to make sure that it doesn’t turn our attention away from the real important things that this Legislature needs to be doing,” he said.
Jochum agreed, citing a Republican-introduced Senate bill that would allow nonpublic-school families to apply for half of the amount the state allocates to public schools for each student.
“This is just one more effort to divert money from the public school system into a private school system,” Jochum said.
Republican supporters have said it would foster competition and increase the choices that parents have.
Jochum noted that private schools don’t have to follow the same rules and regulations as public schools. James and Jochum also agreed that for many children with behavioral concerns or disabilities, private schools are not an option.
“Those kids might not get accepted into a private school, so when you drain resources form the public schools, then what happens is those kids who may not have the opportunity to have a private education are then moved into the public school system that’s been chronically underfunded,” James said.
Isenhart, himself a product of the Catholic school system in Dubuque and a Wahlert Catholic High School graduate, said Holy Family Catholic Schools does a “bang-up” job of educating students. He said an area in which the state could support private schools would be promoting energy efficiency and helping schools reduce operating expenses.
“I think there are areas where we can help private education and it doesn’t have to be at the expense of public education,” he said.
Jochum said Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal for a 2.5% increase in state aid for schools, higher than the 2.25% included in a current Senate bill, doesn’t go far enough.
Democrats are calling for a one-year, 5% increase, equal to about $300 million. That is the same amount that the Iowa Department of Revenue has estimated a corporate tax cut proposed by Reynolds would cost the state over five years.
“If they can find $300 million for more corporate tax cuts, they certainly could be able to find $300 million dollars to go to 5% funding for our public school system,” Jochum said.
On the issue of taxes, Jochum said a tax cut should focus on Iowa workers by increasing a child dependency credit and earned income credits.
“The people who are the backbone of our economy are the people who deserve any kind of a change in the tax system,” she said.
Future virtual crackerbarrel sessions will be hosted by Dubuque Federation of Labor and United Labor Participation Committee on March 4 and April 1, respectively.