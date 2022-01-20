KIELER, Wis. — A Wisconsin health care provider on Wednesday announced plans to open a new clinic in Kieler.
Southwest Health intends to break ground on a $2.5 million family medicine and after-hours urgent care facility this spring, serving residents from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.
“We have a large patient base from this geographic area, along with a growing base from East Dubuque (Ill.) and Dubuque,” Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach said in a press release. “It made sense as we continue to outgrow our campus in Platteville (Wis.) to have a satellite clinic closer to home for those patients traveling to visit Southwest Health.”
Rohrbach was unavailable for an interview with the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday.
The 7,000-square-foot clinic will offer family medicine, rehabilitation and after-hours urgent care after its planned fall 2022 opening. It will be located on a 1.3-acre tract on Prism Lane between Sherman’s Flooring Center and Midwest Motorsports.
Market and Johnson and River Valley Architects, both of Eau Claire, Wis., are serving as the general contractor and architect, respectively.
Southwest Health officials said the facility will help satisfy increased demand for primary and urgent care services in the region. Seven to 10 employees will work there — a mix of current staff and new hires.
Stephen Freese, chairman of the Jamestown Township board, which oversees the unincorporated community of Kieler, said multiple health care facilities in Dubuque and Platteville are within a short distance of Kieler, but having an urgent-care facility in town will be “a big advantage.”
“We used to have a hospital in Cuba City and Hazel Green,” he said. “There used to be a lot more access for folks. … With the great hospital facility that Platteville has had, expanding it out will be a benefit to us.”
Health services are a crucial component of community development, said Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp.
“We’ve been blessed to have three primary care hospitals, but to have these outpatient clinics, it’s been viewed as a very important factor to attracting new residents and retaining particularly the elderly population,” he said.
The Kieler facility is the latest in the Platteville-based health care provider’s expansion of its service footprint. Earlier this month, it opened an 8,500-square-foot primary care and rehabilitation clinic in Cuba City.
The provider also is planning a 27-acre residential and commercial subdivision adjacent to the hospital and Eastside Road in Platteville. Among possible developments are commercial office space and health-related businesses, such as orthodontics and dental clinics, along with senior housing residences and long-term care facilities.