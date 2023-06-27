As area boaters and cruise ship operators prepare for the busiest time of the summer season, they are faced with low water levels on the Mississippi River, with little chance of relief any time soon.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Mississippi River was at 7.4 feet at the railroad bridge in Dubuque, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That is a level that National Weather Service forecaster Jim Hladik said the river would not normally reach until much later in the year.
“Normally, the lowest levels on the Mississippi River aren’t until late summer or early fall,” he said. “But we’re almost at levels like that now.”
The Fourth of July holiday is typically one of the busiest days for boating on the river. To prepare, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is holding a free webinar at 11 a.m. today featuring boat safety tips to prepare people for the busy holiday. But, the Mississippi River is much lower than usual for this time of year, so additional caution is being requested by DNRs on both sides of the Mississippi.
According to the Iowa DNR website, wing dams, which protrude from banks to force water into the main channel and decrease sediment buildup, will likely be even closer to the surface, creating potential hazards for boats. Sand bars will have appeared where normally water covers them. Backwaters and inlets usually accessible could be too shallow to enter safely, the DNR warned.
Tamara Klotz, at Dubuque’s American Marine, said that while the business located at the mouth of the Lake Peosta Channel is still open and available for boaters, they have had to alter operations to accommodate the unseasonably low waters.
“Most of our slips we can still get in and out of,” she said. “But we have had to move some people into other slips where it’s deeper. Our gas dock is still accessible, though, for people to fill up and stop in.”
The boat-tourism industry stands to feel the impacts from the low water levels.
Early summer is when cruise ships increase their trips up the Mississippi River and their stops in cities along its banks, including Dubuque. The American Symphony, for instance, was docked in town on Monday.
“We love to see that,” said Keith Rahe, president of Travel Dubuque. “It’s become such a big part of our business in the summer.”
But, according to Hladik, aside from possible incremental increases from projected light rains, the river level will most likely continue to fall throughout the summer.
“If you get a little more moisture here soon, it can provide a rise of a foot or two,” he said. “But we are still very dry. And even normal amounts of rain (for this time of year) would not get us to normal river levels.”
That worries Rahe as bigger boats will make more trips later in the summer.
“Every boat is different. The Viking (Mississippi) cruise ship needs the most (water depth),” he said. “So we’re hoping the water levels will at least maintain.”
According to Emily Stier, local spokesperson for the Riverboat Twilight — one of the most frequent ships to dock in the area — the low river levels should not affect their cruises for a while.
“On the Upper Mississippi River, the function of the locks is to maintain a navigable level of nine feet in the main channel,” she said. “But some larger ships draw more than nine feet of water. We don’t.”
According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the river is projected to be 7.2 feet at the railroad bridge on the morning of Monday, July 3, the latest date projected. At the same time, the river is expected to be 4.3 feet at Guttenberg, 4.7 feet at Lock & Dam 11 in Dubuque and 4.4 feet at Bellevue.