A Minnesota man was sentenced this week to life in federal prison in connection with 11 fentanyl-related deaths, including that of a Hazel Green, Wis., man.
Aaron R. Broussard, 31, of Hopkins, Minn., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minnesota after previously being found guilty of nine counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue, and one count each of conspiracy, importation of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distributing of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
A jury found Broussard guilty on the charges following an eight-day trial in April.
Defense attorney Aaron Morrison argued in a court filing before sentencing that a 20-year prison term would be sufficient, saying his client didn’t know he was mailing fentanyl to his victims. Prosecutors responded that Broussard kept selling fentanyl even after learning some people had become seriously ill.
Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson issued the life sentence.
“Your disregard for human life is terrifying,” she told Broussard, according to a press release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
“Eleven lives lost,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger in the release. “Families, friends and communities forever changed by the devastation brought on by Aaron Broussard’s deadly fentanyl.”
Added Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King: “Let today’s sentencing serve as a wakeup call to the drug traffickers pushing fentanyl in and around our communities. A mere 2 mg of fentanyl, equivalent in size to a few grains of salt, is enough to potentially kill a person. The threat of fentanyl is real, and the traffickers pushing this deadly substance will be held accountable for the lives they’ve taken, the families they’ve hurt and the communities they’ve devastated.”
Federal prosecutors said Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.
From 2014 through Dec. 6, 2016, Broussard ordered controlled substances from “China-based drug suppliers using internet websites,” which would be shipped to him in Hopkins and at other locations, documents state. Those substances included mixtures with fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Broussard then would repackage and sell those items “using various internet websites including PlantFoodUSA.net” to U.S. customers, documents state.
“After ingesting the controlled substance received from Broussard, 11 of the customers died from a fentanyl overdose and four customers suffered serious bodily injury,” according to a previous press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota. “Broussard continued to distribute controlled substances to customers even after learning that some had overdosed.”
Federal court documents state Broussard in April 2016 mailed a drug containing fentanyl to a Hazel Green man identified only as “P.J.R.” in the documents. That man died on June 2, 2016.
Documents state that other deaths linked to Broussard’s fentanyl packages occurred in Atlanta; Dallas; Paint Lick, Ky.; Peoria Heights, Ill.; Alisa Viejo, Calif.; Stacy, Minn.; Deltona, Fla.; Millcreek, Pa.; Binghamton, N.Y.; and Scranton, Pa.
Broussard was indicted in April 2019 on the federal charges.
During the trial, Broussard’s attorney, Morrison, focused on the medical evidence and urged jurors to question it. Morrison told jurors that many of the autopsy reports never mentioned fentanyl. He also questioned whether it was his client’s fentanyl that caused the 11 deaths.
Morrison said Broussard never knowingly sold fentanyl and thought he was distributing an “analog” stimulant that was not on the controlled substance list.
But prosecutor Melinda Williams said that under the law, “you don’t get a pass because you were mistaken about the drug you distribute.”
Broussard has been jailed since he was first charged in late 2016.