The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will take another week to inform the public of a vote to put an up-to-$40 million bond for outdoor recreation and conservation projects on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Supervisors were scheduled to take action on the proposal at Monday night’s meeting. But they wished for a second resolution to be published before they voted, which would give potential voters more information about how the bond money would be spent if it passes in a countywide vote. County supervisors voted unanimously to table the measure until their next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“There is nothing in this resolution that binds the Board of Supervisors to the resolution that the Conservation Board (put forth), which indicates division of what percentage of the money would be spent on various projects,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough. “There’s people in this room who I have made that representation to. When you’re looking at a resolution that sets something for bond, I don’t think we should appear to be rushing.”
Supervisors Jay Wickham and Harley Pothoff both agreed.
“It would be good to get a final document we all know and support,” Wickham said.
So, at their next meeting, supervisors plan to vote on two resolutions, as outlined Monday night. One would be nuts and bolts, created by the county’s contracted bond attorney and approved by County Attorney C.J. May III, which would set the referendum for the Nov. 2 ballot. The second would include percentage breakdowns created by the Dubuque County Conservation Board, providing some oversight of the county’s spending of the bond money.
Of the up-to-$40 million total, 35% would go to park improvements and expansion. Another 35% would go to water quality, land protection and habitat management. Trail improvements, development and expansion would receive 20%. “Other uses” — agriculture-related water quality initiatives, ATV trails, kayak launches and municipal funding for urban trails — would receive 10%.
The Board of Supervisors has two regular meetings left, Sept. 7 and 13, before the Sept. 16 deadline to get the measure on the ballot for the Nov. 2 election. The bond issue would require 60% of the vote to pass.