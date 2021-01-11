MONONA, Iowa — When Adelbert Whittle headed off on his postal route each morning, his wife, Darlene, started in on household chores and caring for their three kids
After work, Adelbert — or “Butch,” as his friends like to call him — headed to his second job as a school bus driver. When he was finally done for the day, he would return home to enjoy dinner with his family.
But sometimes, he had barely finished the last bite of his meal when he was called by St. Patrick Catholic Church to come in and do the janitorial work.
Although he was gone often and did not have much time to help around the house, he knew Darlene would take care of everything. After all, they were a team.
“We work together,” Darlene said. “He worked for the post office for 42 years. When he was working, I took care of the house. We helped each other, and we still do. We’ve always worked as a team. When you can work together, it certainly helps the bond.
“We don’t fight against each other — we work with each other, and I think that’s what we were taught. Listen to each other and helping each other.”
Darlene and Butch, both 94 years old, will celebrate 75 years of marriage this October. Other than Butch’s stint in the U.S. Navy, they both always have called Monona “home.”
“We’ve had the Monona address our entire lives, both of us,” Butch said. “We are still living alone in our own house and are still getting by, but we don’t know how much longer.”
Butch and Darlene met in high school. When he went off to serve in the Navy, they stayed in touch, and when he returned, they were married.
In addition to their three kids — Diane Turczynski, Doug Whittle and Larry Whittle — they now have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In the past nine-plus decades, they have seen a lot happen in the world, Darlene said.
“There have been a whole lot of changes in our lives,” she said. “We remember how things used to be, and we don’t think they are very great right now.”
Even with her dad’s two jobs — sometimes three — Turczynski said she can’t recall a time he was vacant from the dinner table. Every night at home, they were all together.
“I am proud of what they did before and how they got through the Depression and some of the insurmountable odds that they had to go through, and they had three kids,” she said. “They would still make time for the family. There wasn’t a single meal where one person was missing.”
She knew they didn’t have much money, but they still had annual family vacations, Turczynski recalled.
“Every year, they always managed to take us on a family vacation, and that was usually to Harpers Ferry,” she said. “They always made a point to take us everywhere. It was much of a family-oriented thing. Grandparents would be invited over and aunts and uncles. There was a lot of family.”
When she reflects on her parents, the words that come to mind are “committed,” “cooperative” and “faithful,” she said.
“They’re very committed to each other,” she said. “They are very religious and very Christian. They have good family and work values. They are just all-around good people. They are well known in the town. All of us kids absolutely adore them and would do anything for them.”