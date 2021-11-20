LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members this week approved an agreement tied to a proposed housing development.
The agreement calls for Southwestern Community Action Program to pay the city $8,000 per year as a payment in lieu of taxes starting in 2023 and expiring in 2038. The payment increases 3% annually until it expires.
Staff from Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program hope to double the capacity of affordable senior housing at Lancaster Senior Village, which consists of 24 townhomes on Pigeon Creek Road. The nonprofit has proposed adding 24 senior units and six units of family workforce housing to open in September 2023.
Developers are applying for tax credits worth $5.3 million.
Under the agreement with Lancaster, income, rent and other restrictions and limitations for the housing would be imposed by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and the Internal Revenue Code.
Also this week, City Administrator David Carlson updated council members on the application to the Wisconsin Department of Administration for a $3.3 million grant from the Neighborhood Invest Fund Grant program. Carlson said the application was submitted on Veterans Day, which was the deadline for applications.
Wisconsin Management Co. aims to build 40 apartment units on the Schacht Field site on the city’s north side, financed through the state grant program.
The project would cost $8 million and targets residents who earn 80% to 150% of the median household income in Grant County — $54,800 in 2019 — a demographic that does not qualify for low-income housing but cannot afford market rates.
Construction is contingent on the receipt of the $3.3 million grant.
Carlson told council members that grant awards will be made next month. If the application is approved, meetings would be held with neighboring residents and the donors to see if the proposed housing project is supported by the community.
Carlson said the city only would move forward if it received the commitment of the residents and the donor of the Schacht Field site.