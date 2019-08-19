DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Darlington officials report that residents could experience water disruptions this morning after multiple water main break were reported in the city.
The city sent out alerts about the issue, as well as took to social media to inform residents.
"There are several water main breaks in the city this morning," states an online announcement. "Residents may experience disruptions in service. You may also experience discolored water as the pipes are fixed. This is normal and will go away."