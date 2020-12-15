LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County sheriff recently shared a post from the son of a murdered county sheriff’s deputy asking people to write letters opposing the parole of the man who killed his father.
Gregory Coulthard, formerly of Cuba City, is scheduled to appear before the Wisconsin Parole Commission in January after serving 30 years in prison for the 1990 murder of Deputy Thomas Reuter.
Coulthard received a life sentence after a jury convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide. But after 25 years, Coulthard became eligible for parole.
In a social media post, Tim Reuter, Thomas’ son, encouraged people to send opinions and stories of why Coulthard should not be released. That post was shared by Sheriff Nate Dreckman on his public Facebook page, saying, “if you feel inclined, Tom’s family would appreciate letters written in opposition to Coulthard’s release.”
Those who wish to send comments regarding the possibility of Coulthard’s release can do so before Dec. 31 by emailing ParoleCommission@wisconsin.gov or sending a letter to Wisconsin Parole Commission P.O. Box 7960, 3099 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wis. 53704. In the subject line, include Re: Gregory A. Coulthard DOC#204039.