Last year, they sold blueberry and chocolate muffins. This time, it was cookies.
The Four Cousins Muffins team might have redesigned its menu, but the commitment to help others is unchanging.
The muffin girls, all cousins from Dubuque — two of whom are sisters — raised $500 for St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s annual drive to fill backpacks with school supplies.
About 3,500 kids at 30 schools, stretching from East Dubuque, Ill., to Cascade and Dyersville, Iowa, arrived to class with their supply list already checked off.
“It was important for me to do this because we all love giving back to the community and kids in need,” said Emma Sorensen, 10. “Not everyone has the things that I have.”
Emma, along with Calliope Hedley, 9, Sophia Hedley, 7, and Aggie Herbst, 9, spent a sunny day in late August underneath a maple tree alongside Saratoga Road.
That morning, the four slipped into cooking aprons, put on white, pleated toques and spread their treats across a row of tables — peanut butter and chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and M&M cookies.
They added to the sweetness with snickerdoodles and fresh lemonade with a touch of salty popcorn.
After a business meeting, the muffin cousins relented on a sales price of $5. Instead, one of everything for $1 or 25 cents apiece.
They sold their wares for four hours. Each had assigned tasks.
Calliope ran the cash register because she likes math. Aggie was charged with flagging down cars.
“They were pretty excited,” said Cathy Hedley, grandma to Calliope, Sophia and Aggie. “We had to pull them out of the street a couple of times.”
Emma took orders and handed out food. Sophia found a frog, which entertained them during lulls.
“It’s a family affair,” said Hedley.
Aggie said it helped that their stand was close to a bank. People who were not carrying cash could make a quick detour and return to place an order.
Morning joggers stopped. Excavating crews working nearby visited during their lunch break.
A police officer drove past and came back. They feared they would be shut down for violating a city ordinance, but he just wanted a cookie.
Several adults tipped. One gave $100.
Somehow, several relatives knew they were having a sale.
“We have very generous people,” Carrie Schmid, Emma’s grandmother, said knowingly.
The girls helped select the recipients of their proceeds both years. Last year, they chose Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Beth McGorry, director of donor relations at St. Mark Youth Enrichment, was having a bad day when she received word that the girls wanted to donate. It brightened her day.
“To me, the idea of kids giving back to kids is brilliant,” she said. “School supplies shouldn’t be the worry. … This little piece can bring a little bit of normalcy.”
The muffin cousins intend to run the stand next summer. In fact, when Calliope is an adult, she thinks she might start a bake shop. Or become a math teacher.
Sophia wants to be a singer or an art instructor. Emma wants to be a potter or fashion designer in Queensland, Australia (don’t ask why Queensland, Emma said). Aggie is considering welding and working with wires.
But they have years of school to complete.
It turned out that some of the cousins forgot their supplies on the first day of classes, Aug. 23.
Incidentally, St. Mark Youth Enrichment had them covered.