State and federal wildlife officials are working to prevent the spread of invasive Asian carp in the Mississippi River.
On Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey announced it, along with U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, had finished installation of an acoustic deterrent system at Lock and Dam No. 19, located near Keokuk, Iowa, as a way to help prevent those carp species from spreading northward.
Meanwhile, on April 5, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin a project to capture and remove silver and grass carp currently in Pool 8 of the Mississippi, located between Genoa and Onalaska, Wis.
Both efforts are part of a larger initiative to curtail the proliferation of Asian carp and keep them from establishing themselves throughout the river — which could have dramatic negative impacts on local fish species.
While Asian carp have been identified throughout the river, breeding grounds for the fish only have been identified as far north as Rock Island, Ill., and officials are hoping to keep it that way, according to Kirk Hansen, Mississippi River habitat coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“We are doing what we can to reduce the population and keep it from spreading,” Hansen said. “It’s a large, interagency effort.”
Asian carp species first emerged in the Mississippi River in the 1970s in the southern U.S.
Jordan Weeks, Mississippi River fisheries biologist for the Wisconsin DNR, said the fish were brought to this country by catfish farmers wishing to use the carp as plankton eaters for local ponds. However, flooding throughout the years allowed the carp to escape to the Mississippi, and they have since continued to expand their reach northward.
“They are well established in the South at this point,” Weeks said. “We are trying to prevent them from expanding any further.”
Asian carp present a particular threat to local fish species.
“Asian carp cause serious damage to the native fish populations in the lakes and rivers that they infest because they outcompete other fish for food and space,” report federal agencies. “Carp are also thought to lower water quality, which can kill off sensitive organisms like native freshwater mussels. Asian carp have been known to dominate entire streams, effectively pushing out the native species.”
Weeks framed it this way: “If there is only food for 100 fish in a lake and 50 are Asian carp, then that means there are fewer of the other fish. That is what the Asian carp are doing in portions of the Mississippi River.”
The planned capture-and-removal project in Pool 8 is primarily being conducted to determine if the reported cases of Asian carp are indicative of select fish wandering northward or if a breeding population has been established.
Weeks said he believes the latter is unlikely due to Asian carp typically preferring warmer waters throughout the year. But he noted that there currently is too little information to estimate how many of the fish might be in the local portion of the Mississippi River.
“They are real warm water lovers,” Weeks said. “We are hoping that our water is cold enough that it prevents them from settling down here, but we are doing this project to gather more information to see if that is true.”
Hansen said there have been instances of anglers catching Asian carp in the stretch of the Mississippi from Prairie Du Chien, Wis., to Bellevue, Iowa, but there currently isn’t any evidence that a breeding ground has been established beyond the Quad Cities area.
Hansen added that the installation of the acoustic deterrent system and the already existing lock and dams that span the width of the Mississippi River make it difficult for significant numbers of Asian carp to proliferate northward.
“They are primarily getting up here because of flooding,” Hansen said. “There are already barriers for them that make it hard to travel up the river without flooding.”