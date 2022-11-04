A rural market in southwest Wisconsin developed a novel way to rid itself of unsold pumpkins 20 years ago.

Hidden Valley Market near Muscoda, Wis., organized an event that sent pumpkins catapulting skyward before smashing into an old wagon and a manure spreader in an otherwise open field.

