Justin Vogt (from left), of Lancaster, Mark Landon, of Lancaster, Charlie Vogt, of Lancaster, Alan Eggers, of Lone Rock, and Dave Foley, of Highland, put tension in the spring of a pumpkin catapult during Pumpkin Pitch activities at Hidden Valley Market in Muscoda, Wis., in 2002.
A rural market in southwest Wisconsin developed a novel way to rid itself of unsold pumpkins 20 years ago.
Hidden Valley Market near Muscoda, Wis., organized an event that sent pumpkins catapulting skyward before smashing into an old wagon and a manure spreader in an otherwise open field.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the “Pumpkin Pitch” event in its Nov. 4, 2002, edition.
NOT EXACTLY A PROPER BURIAL
MUSCODA, Wis. — The men gathered around the metal contraptions talked about the best trajectory, launch techniques and design mechanics.
But it was really all just a complicated way to smash pumpkins.
“I just thought it sounded like fun,” said Alan Eggers, organizer of this weekend’s Pumpkin Pitch, which Eggers hopes to make an annual event at his business. “We’re having a good time.”
Eggers and his wife, Kathy, own Hidden Valley Market near Muscoda. The market includes a nursery, a landscaping business and a store with crafts and gifts. The business holds horse-drawn sleigh rides and Christmas tree-cutting each year during the first two weekends in December.
Eggers came up with an autumn event that he thought would be just as fun — pumpkin launching. He figured it was just as good a way as any to get rid of the extra pumpkins the market has on hand after Halloween.
Eggers and a friend designed a professional-looking, pumpkin-catapulting machine and painted it bright red. He invited folks to construct their own contraptions and come out to launch a few pumpkins.
The targets — an old wagon and a manure spreader — were surrounded by cracked and smashed pumpkins in the open field where the launching took place Saturday and Sunday.
“You don’t see this every day,” said Aileen Weber, who along with her husband drove from their home in Richland Center to watch the activities. “My husband is an old artillery expert from the military, so he just loves things like this.”
Dave Foley, of Highland, constructed his catapult from “a pile of junk that was laying by the shed door.” A plastic detergent jug with the top cut off served as the pumpkin-launching basket.
“It’s welded together, but it’s all still junk,” Foley said of his creation. “It will be much better next year.”
Eggers joked that his friends “accused me of cheating because I actually bought some new stuff to build my catapult.”
Still, a spring on his machine broke after a few hours of target practice Sunday.
“I guess I still have a lot of things to work on,” he said with a smile.
The pumpkin flinging drew about 20 people in its first showing. Eggers said he hopes to build up the event, eventually selling pumpkins for people to launch with the money going to area firehouses and holding a contest for homemade catapults.
“We realize it might take a few years to catch on, but we think it’s different enough to work,” he said.
