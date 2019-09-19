MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A local woman’s appearance this week on national television ended with her winning $5,000.
Lisa Gottschalk, of rural Maquoketa, netted that total during her appearance on “Wheel of Fortune,” which aired this week.
Gottschalk’s total was the lowest of the three contestants on her episode, but she told the Telegraph Herald earlier in the week that just being on the show was a dream come true.
Gottschalk traveled to Los Angeles in early August with her mother, sisters and cousin, and the show taped on Aug. 9.