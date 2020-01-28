Question: What does City of Dubuque staff spray on roads before a snowstorm? What are the environmental impacts of that practice?
Answer: When conditions are right, city staff will spray roads with a 23.3% brine solution made up of salt and water ahead of a storm, according to Public Works Director John Klostermann. If the confidence level of the forecast is low, staff adds beet juice to keep the brine on the road.
The practice of anti-icing aims to proactively prevent ice and snow from freezing onto roadways, according to information from the American Public Works Association provided by Klostermann.
Anti-icing can have the same impact on roads with a fraction of the amount of salt used when deicing, in which pre-wetted salt is applied to roads after snow has fallen.
The use of a brine solution reduces any environmental impacts because it uses less salt, Klostermann said. Brine also doesn’t bounce or scatter away from the road like rock salt does.
City staff will use anti-icing procedures when the pavement temperatures remain around 32 degrees and when there has not been a prior rain event, Klostermann said.
Question: Can a merchant turn down cans under Iowa’s bottle deposit law if they weren’t purchased at that store?
Answer: Under the state’s Beverage Containers Control Law, stores are required to accept empty beverage containers of the same “kind, size and brand” sold in the store.
Merchants can turn down cans and bottles if they don’t sell that brand at their business, according to Alex Murphy, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“However, if they do sell that brand in their store, it doesn’t matter whether that beverage container was purchased at that store or another,” Murphy wrote in an email.
Stores also can use approved, DNR-certified redemption centers instead of accepting beverage containers at their business, according to the department. Those merchants must post a sign noting their approved redemption center.
Stores and redemption centers also can refuse to redeem beverage containers that are not in good condition or “have more than a minimum of liquid in them,” according to the DNR. Customers also can only receive refunds on bottle deposits paid in the state.