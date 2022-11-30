Police said a Dubuque man is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Eric D. Sims, 26, of 1470 Central Ave., No. 9, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.

