Police said a Dubuque man is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit.
Eric D. Sims, 26, of 1470 Central Ave., No. 9, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
Court documents state that Sims and another, unidentified man assaulted Wayne J. Roling, 69, of Dubuque, at about 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue. Roling suffered an orbital fracture and was rendered unconscious. Roling was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Traffic camera footage shows Sims and the other man following Roling as he entered a parking lot in the 1400 block of Central. Sims is shown sucker-punching Roling, who falls to the ground. Sims and the other man can be seen kicking Roling, briefly walking away and then returning to continue to kick Roling while he remained on the ground, documents state.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said authorities continue to investigate the incident.
“There are other persons of interest involved in this case, and investigators are working on identifying all parties involved,” Welsh said. “At this point, no other persons have been charged but additional criminal charges are likely.”