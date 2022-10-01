Authorities said a Dubuque man accelerated his vehicle, dragging another man 50 yards and injuring him, when the other man attempted to retrieve a child from the vehicle.

Jamir J. Jordan, 33, of 1550 Butterfield Drive, Apt. 115, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Pear Street on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and child endangerment. He also was cited with reckless driving.

