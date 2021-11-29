DARLINGTON, Wis. — One person was injured in a rollover crash Saturday morning in Lafayette County.

Noe V. Carranza, 36, of Darlington, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The release states that Carranza was traveling on Wisconsin 23 in Darlington Township at about 7:35 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of his vehicle. It entered a ditch and rolled several times.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.