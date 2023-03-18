‘Can’t put it into words’: 100-year-old veteran takes flight over Dubuque
There was a time when Max Wilson spent much of his life in the sky. The circumstances were different back then. The airplane was different, too.
“There are no bullet holes in this plane here,” caregiver Katy Sones said to Wilson, as the 100-year-old World War II veteran prepared to return to the skies Tuesday at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Wilson, who reached his milestone birthday in February, wanted to fly at least one more time.
“The only other time he flew after the war was on the Honor Flight,” Sones said.
A Jackson County native who now lives in Bettendorf, Iowa, Wilson flew on one of the initial Honor Flight trips out of Moline, Ill., about 20 years ago.
Wilson longed to return to the skies after his milestone birthday in February. A meeting a couple of months ago at a Quad Cities restaurant provided an opportunity.
Randy Warm, director of aviation at University of Dubuque, was introduced to Wilson by a mutual friend working at the restaurant.
“One day he said, ‘Hey, I’ve got to have you meet Max. He’s a World War II bombardier from a B-17 crew and he’s going to turn 100,’ so I went over and met him,” Warm said. “Max said he would really want to fly again.”
University officials gave permission for the venture, and local weather finally provided a clear day for a special flight.
