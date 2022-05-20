A divided Iowa Supreme Court today upheld a drug seizure in a Dubuque County case that represented its first review of a district court ruling regarding the "plain feel" doctrine.
The high court agreed with the Iowa Court of Appeals in finding that an Iowa District Court judge erred in ruling that the evidence uncovered during a search of Earnest J. Hunt Jr., now 21, was inadmissible. Hunt was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver on Christmas in 2019.
Court documents state that Dubuque police stopped a car in which Hunt was a passenger because he was considered a “person of interest” in a shooting that occurred the day prior.
An officer patted down Hunt to look for weapons and felt a small plastic bag that the officer believed to be consistent with the way that drugs are packaged, documents state. Hunt was arrested, and the contents of the bag later were confirmed as crack cocaine.
Hunt later moved to suppress the drugs as evidence, arguing that the officer had no probable cause to remove the bag from his pocket after determining it was not a weapon.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt granted Hunt’s motion, agreeing that the officer was not sure what was in the bags even after he removed them.
The ruling also said the U.S. Supreme Court’s “plain-feel exception” did not apply. The exception allows officers to seize without a warrant anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband or otherwise evidence of a crime.
“All (the Dubuque police officer) really knew was that (the) defendant was nervous and had some kind of bags in his pocket,” stated Shubatt’s ruling. “Given that (the officer) approached (the) defendant with his gun drawn, the fact that (the) defendant appeared nervous is not particularly suspicious or enlightening.”
However, the Iowa Court of Appeals wrote an opinion in November that reversed Shubatt’s ruling. The opinion states that the officer had probable cause to take the bag from Hunt after recognizing that the bag was consistent with drugs packaged for sale.
“(The officer) did not need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the plain-feel exception,” the order states. “Immediately apparent is not synonymous with absolute certainty.”
Bradley Bender, an attorney for Hunt, filed an application for further review in November to ask the Iowa Supreme Court to take a look at the case.
The high court's majority ruled that the police officer had probable cause to arrest Hunt upon feeling the bags that the officer believed contained drugs and, as such, could search him and seize the bags.
Supreme Court Justice Brent Appel wrote a dissenting opinion, saying, "I approach the question of the warrantless stop and warrantless search in this case with a recognition that exceptions to the warrant requirement must be tightly contained and that every expansion of government power to search and seize leads to a corresponding reduction in personal liberty."
He said that while the officer was permitted to pat down Hunt to see if he had any weapons and that there are circumstances in which that officer, upon feeling contraband during that pat-down, could seize it, "it is hard to see how the officer 'immediately' knew that there were bags within bags containing drug-like substances concealed in Hunt’s sweatshirt without engaging in physical contact that exceeds that permitted" by law.