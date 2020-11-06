EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A passenger was injured Thursday when a vehicle hit a deer in rural East Dubuque.
Jeanne S. Griebel, 70, of Bellevue, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of hand injuries, according to a press release.
The crash occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 20 west of Main Street Road. The release states that Gary L. Griebel, 71, of Bellevue, was eastbound on the highway when a deer entered the roadway. He attempted to miss the animal but struck it, causing significant damage to his vehicle. Jeanne Griebel was a passenger in the vehicle.