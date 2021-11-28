Travis Kramer says you need a certain drive to more fully give back to your community.
“You have to find something that you’re driven toward,” Kramer said. “Find something that interests you — there is no shortage of organizations that need help.”
If a volunteer has the proper drive, Kramer said, “you can be motivated and put your whole heart into it. That’s really how you’re going to benefit the organization.”
Kramer’s drive is well-known to Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor of Dubuque’s Church of the Resurrection.
“Travis is a great guy,” Gibbs said. “(The Kramer family members) are very much an active part of our parish.”
Kramer has spent the past 22 years as a member of the Dubuque Police Department, where he has risen to the rank of corporal and currently serves as property and evidence coordinator.
Outside of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, Kramer serves the community as a volunteer fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa, as a member of an adult committee for a local Boy Scout troop and through the varied tasks he and his family members provide at Resurrection.
“We are grateful to have them part of our parish family,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said Travis, his wife, Maggie, and their kids have served the church in a variety of roles, from the family routinely greeting parishioners before Mass, helping with a mobile food pantry and participating in the church prayer chain.
Gibbs said Travis also has been active in a men’s faith support group that meets Saturday mornings at the church known as That Man is You.
“Faith is important to my wife and myself, as is teaching it to our kids,” Kramer said. “Being involved is a way of giving back. At Resurrection, currently I’m on the pastoral council, the security committee and buildings and grounds committee. My wife and I, in 2019, were co-chairs of the (Resurrection) festival. We really like the sense of community.”
A retired member of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, Dale Snyder, first prompted Kramer to volunteer with Special Olympics about eight years ago. The statewide nonprofit organization provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
“It’s personal to me, because my (12-year-old) daughter has cerebral palsy,” Kramer said. “She doesn’t participate with Special Olympics, but she participates with some adaptive sports through (local organization) ARK Advocates. These kids just want to be like everybody else.”
Kramer has stood on the roof of Dubuque’s Dunkin’ location for the “Cop on the Rooftop” Special Olympics’ fundraiser and helped fundraise for the organization at local restaurants.
“They are fun activities — standing on a rooftop or helping people at either Texas Roadhouse or Red Robin, especially when we get to work hand-in-hand with people with special needs and some of the (Special Olympics) athletes themselves,” Kramer said.
In Scouting, Kramer has served as a den leader when his son was a Cub Scout and now sits on an adult committee for his son’s Boy Scout troop.
“There’s a scoutmaster who works directly with the Scouts, while the adult committee helps facilitate the program,” Kramer said. “The boys pick the dates they want to go camping and where they want to go and the adult committee makes sure we have reservations. We do all of the behind-the-scenes stuff to make sure their merit badges happen.”
Kramer said he routinely sees in others the drive to volunteer — often in multiple roles and organizations.
“I would venture to guess that somebody who volunteers at ‘A’ probably also does it at ‘B’ and ‘C’ and ‘D,’” he said. “There are just those people who have that drive to be involved.”
Kramer describes his volunteer experiences as personally rewarding.
“It would be hard to explain to someone who has never volunteered, but by giving, that’s when you actually receive,” he said.