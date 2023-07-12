When the Dubuque Colts Drum & Bugle Corps and its youth affiliate, the Colt Cadets, take the field, it’s about focus, precision and musical excellence of the highest standard.
But it’s also about camaraderie, care and a familial kinship.
“What we do on the field, that’s the easy stuff,” said director Vicki MacFarlane, who has been affiliated with the organization since 2001. “It’s the care taken of our members that has kept the organization going all these years.”
Recommended for you
The Colts and Colt Cadets will perform for their annual “Music on the March” competition, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, on Dubuque Senior High School’s Dalzell Field. The box office opens at 3 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
The Colts Alumni Corps will kick off the performance, featuring a collection of alumni representing the past 60 years of the ensemble’s history and playing a trio of classics from previous Colts shows.
Six other drum corps also will perform, including the Blue Stars, of La Crosse, Wis.; Crossmen, of San Antonio, Texas; Phantom Regiment, of Rockford, Ill.; Genesis, of Austin, Texas; River City Rhythm, of Anoka, Minn.; and Madison (Wis.) Scouts.
The event will mark the 60th anniversary for the Colts Youth Organization, which formed in 1963, after American Legion Post No. 6 decided to host a junior corps after hosting a drum corps show for several years.
Since then, the organization has grown to become one of the leading drum corps in the United States, impacting more than 500 students through its world class Colts and open class Colt Cadets, its summer band and its world percussion program.
The Colts have placed in the Top 12 at the Drums Corps International World Championships nine times since 1993 — breaking into 11th place in 2022 — and in the Top 25 each year since 1982.
The ensemble also was highlighted marching for President Barak Obama’s inauguration in 2009.
The Colt Cadets have an echoed success, placing in the Top 12 at the Drums Corps International Open Class Championships eight times since 2010.
The current Colts lineup includes 165 players from 26 states and Japan.
This is the third summer Miranda Basart has marched with the Colts, after attending an audition camp with the organization in 2019.
“I enjoyed working with the staff, getting their feedback and the challenge,” said the 20-year-old Des Moines native. “We’re held to a very high level in our marching and in our playing. It’s physically demanding and mentally demanding and requires a very high level of focus. I take that with me into my college classes.”
But it’s also about her fellow performers, Basart said.
“I love the people,” she said. “We become like a little family during the summer on the road.”
That concept is at the heart of this year’s show, “Where the Heart is,” which embodies themes of family, home and the group’s history, and includes songs from Mötley Crüe, Pat Metheny Group, the Cinematic Orchestra, Antonin Dvorak, Mason Williams, Randy Newman and Pink Floyd.
“Reflecting back on 60 years, when there used to be more than 200 drum corps and now there are about 50 across the U.S. and Canada, we’re just happy to be able to represent Dubuque,” MacFarlane said.