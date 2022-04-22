A substation explosion cut power to thousands of Dubuque residents 20 years ago.
The afternoon blast on April 15, 2002, initially cut power to 14,000 customers, left 30 Dubuque street intersections without working street lights for several hours and forced grocery store employees to use calculators to check out customers. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the incident in its April 16, 2002, edition.
EXPLOSION AT ALLIANT SUBSTATION HALTS SERVICE FOR THOUSANDS
An explosion and fire, the result of a transformer malfunction Monday afternoon at the Alliant Energy substation at 17th and Elm streets, left thousands of Dubuque residents and businesses without power for several hours.
Dubuque police and fire crews were called to the substation at around 2:45 p.m.
Alliant officials said 14,000 customers initially were without power. Two hours after the incident, all but 800 customers had power. By 7 p.m. officials said all service was restored.
“I was just coming into the kitchen and BANG … I ran to the door,” said Bernice Laufenberg, who lives a few houses down from the scene, at 1760 Elm St.
Laufenberg, 69, found parts of the transformer in her son’s yard, at 1750 Elm St. The shrapnel damaged two windows and dented a corner of siding at David Laufenberg’s home.
Dawn Hanson was at the residence on 1750 Elm St. watching TV when she thought she heard a car accident.
“All we heard was KABOOM,” she said. “We were just in a frantic.”
John Hingtgen could see the flames and smoke from his office window at Lamar Advertising, 1690 Elm St. Power went out at the building, but minutes later Hingtgen had his camera in hand, snapping pictures.
“It was an intense fire in a small area,” he said.
Dubuque Fire Chief Dan Brown said there initially was a lot of smoke and fire, but crews got the blaze out quickly.
According to Lisha Coffey, spokeswoman for Alliant, a mechanical part of the transformer failed and caused the fire. Oil in the transformer then started to spill and had to be dammed.
Police said 30 lighted intersections were without power for several hours. Officers directed traffic on Central Avenue, Jackson Street and White Street from Ninth to 22nd streets. Bluff and Ninth streets, 22nd and Windsor Avenue, and Windsor and Rhomberg avenues also were without power.
Tom Kies was stacking produce in coolers when the lights went out at Eagle Country Market, 1800 Elm St.
Employees helped some customers finish checking out with calculators and quickly put plastic over the store’s coolers. Emergency lights helped workers take meat off the racks and into holding coolers and freezers.
Although no injuries were reported in the incident, Coffey said Alliant crews were on the scene working on unrelated maintenance before the fire.
It was the second fire at an Alliant substation in a little more than a year. A fire in the switching unit at Alliant’s Ninth Street substation in March 2001 left many customers without power, some for as many as six hours. A $1 million renovation of the substation was started in October.