The average Dubuque homeowner will see no increase in city property tax payments and a slight decrease on monthly garbage bills under a new city budget approved Thursday.
City Council members voted, 6-1, to approve the city budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Council Member Brett Shaw voted against the budget after expressing concerns the city would still grow operating costs by adding new positions that would remain unfilled until revenues improve.
“My concern with this ‘create, fund and freeze’ approach is that it misrepresents our expenses,” Shaw said. “Why are we growing operating costs when our citizens are facing an economic crisis?”
Other council members argued city management needs flexibility to adjust to changing financial situations and demands on city services during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This budget still trims our expenses and it maintains essential city functions,” Council Member Brad Cavanagh said. “It addresses the most pressing capital improvement needs. … But it also offers flexibility for the city manager and city staff to be able to address things in real time.”
Shaw, though, argued the approved tax decrease, in effect, will be a “no-net change,” shaving just $1 from the average Dubuque homeowner’s property tax bill.
Dubuque’s tax rate will drop 1.8% from $10.33 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value to $10.14, the lowest of Iowa’s 11 largest cities.
Property tax savings for the average homeowner, though, will be negligible, as residential property values in the city increased this year, and city leaders brace for an estimated $16 million financial loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am making budget recommendations in an effort to continue city services and programs and their associated quality,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen, who cautioned against further cuts. “Those programs and services become more critical in a crisis, not less critical.”
Van Milligen initially recommended an increase to the city’s tax rate to, in part, add police and fire personnel and support the city’s ever-expanding traffic and security camera network.
Instead, police, fire and public works positions will be added in the budget, but will remain unfilled, along with 30 existing vacant positions, to mitigate anticipated financial losses.
Frozen positions will be re-evaluated each quarter, Van Milligen said.
The budget also includes delaying $2.1 million worth of equipment replacement and $15.4 million worth of capital projects not yet under contract this fiscal year and next. Payments to nonprofit partners also will be delayed and certain city travel and training frozen.
However, council members advocated against cutting their own travel and training expenses, despite Shaw’s objections.
Mayor Roy Buol argued the relatively small investment will be crucial for city leaders to effectively network and advocate on the city’s behalf with state and federal officials to secure funding and partnerships to help Dubuque recover from the pandemic.
“I’d hate to see us not take those opportunities when we’re going to be scrounging for every nickel to rebuild this nation,” Council Member Ric Jones said.
Next year’s budget also eliminates a proposed 1.5% wage increase for all city employees, with all union representatives agreeing to change negotiated collective bargaining agreements.
“After the budget process is done and employees have more time available as they manage through this crisis, I will be directing departments to develop cut-back budgets that assume operating at reduced funding levels so we will be prepared with strategies as the economy and revenues come back at some unknown pace,” Van Milligen said.
City water, sewer and stormwater fees will stay the same, with no increase, while Dubuque’s solid waste collection fee will dip from $15.62 to $14.99 per month for basic service.
As for trash collection, council members approved a revised proposal to spend $40,000 to purchase one robotic arm for a city collection truck, and abandoned a mandate that residents be required to use city-provided trash carts.
Instead, residents will be allowed to choose whether they want a city-owned-and-maintained cart of varying sizes.
Rather than spend $732,000 to purchase thousands of carts, the city would use $35,000 already budgeted to purchase more than 600 carts per year “on a completely voluntary basis.”
City officials claim a switch to automation would save money through reduced worker injuries and compensation claims and delay the need to add staff and equipment as the city grows.
The initial measure received pushback from some residents. A citizen advisory board said that the measure was poorly timed with the economic fallout from the pandemic and that more public engagement was needed.
Council members Thursday, however, said they felt the revised option addresses those concerns.
“I think we’ve addressed every single concern residents brought us on the solid waste collection issue,” Jones said. “We still have to pick up the garbage. We might as well do it a little bit better and a little bit safer.”