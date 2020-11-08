Clarke University officials are partnering with Iowa community colleges to accept transfer majors for students finishing associate degrees before attending Clarke.
Leaders at the Dubuque school recently announced that state officials approved Clarke to accept Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degree transfer majors from all 15 of Iowa’s community colleges. Students then can complete a degree at Clarke in two years.
The community colleges have articulation agreements with Clarke in four to eight different majors, according to a press release.
Clarke officials announced a similar partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College earlier this year.
Clarke is now the only private college in the state to work with all 15 community colleges in this way, according to the press release.