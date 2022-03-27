Grant County Board of Supervisor candidate profiles published Saturday, today and again Monday in the Telegraph Herald.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Seventeen seats on the Grant County Board of Supervisors are up for election on April 5, including eight races where more than one candidate is running.
Ahead of the election, the Telegraph Herald spoke with candidates about their backgrounds and goals and priorities if elected.
Candidates outlined numerous community needs, from improving housing options and increasing mental health resources to completing planned emergency communications and broadband projects.
The county is currently working on a nearly $16 million project to build radio towers and a fiber-optic loop. The next steps include connecting with internet providers and completing the tower network over the next several years.
District 9
Elias Cox
Age: 28
Residence: Lancaster
Family: Fiancé, Taylor, and two children
Occupation: Paramedic and former teacher
Relevant experience: First time running for office
Goals and priorities: Cox said his main inspiration for running was to serve as a voice for his neighbors and fellow community members at the county level.
As someone with experience in the emergency management field, he also is interested in aiding first responders. He also hopes to help keep taxes low if elected.
“I would like to help lower taxes or at least get the most bang for our buck,” Cox said.
He agrees with the need for communications upgrades in the county, but said the county should focus on fiscal responsibility and ensuring work is done in a timely manner.
“It’s going to make the county very elite in the realm of communications,” Cox said. “My only concern is fiscal clarity ... and minimizing impacts on people.”
Leonard Pluemer
Age: 61
Residence: Lancaster
Family: Two children
Occupation: Semi-retired former business owner
Relevant experience: Has attended board meetings
Goals and priorities: Pluemer said that the county needs to focus on finding ways to keep young people in the area.
“We need to start keeping our younger kids coming back to this area after they go get their college education,” Pluemer said. “We need to build a more friendly young-person environment so this doesn’t become a retirement area.”
Pluemer said another of his priorities is responsible spending and supporting businesses. He said that broadband efforts are critical to supporting businesses.
“That’s a growth area for people getting big city jobs and living in a small community,” Pluemer said.
District 10
Carol Beals
Age: 64
Residence: Platteville
Family: Husband, Jim, two daughters and four grandchildren
Occupation: Administrative assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and self-employed financial professional
Relevant experience: Twelve years on the Board of Supervisors, volunteer experience at Wisconsin Badger Camp
Goals and priorities: Beals said that the county needs to complete and stay on top of the communications project.
“We’ve invested a significant amount of dollars to advance the 911 system,” Beals said. “It’s a big project and we need to see that through.”
Her second priority relates to how the county hires and retains employees.
“The job market is really hard, so we need to take a look at that,” Beals said. “Our employees are our number one asset and we need to take care of them.”
On the board, Beals has served on committees focused on health and the Unified Community Services department. She said that mental health, affordable housing and ensuring opioid settlement funds are properly distributed are other important issues in Grant County.
Todd Kasper
Kasper could not be reached by phone, but did share some information and comments through email.
Residence: Platteville
Occupation: Electrical Power Distribution lab assistant at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
Goals and priorities: County emergency communications system, employee retention and health care.
Kasper said in an email that a breakdown of the emergency communications system could be dangerous.
On the subject of employee retention, Kasper wrote that the county’s pay scale “does not appear to be dynamic enough to adapt to changing conditions.” He wrote that pay, working conditions and public attitude impact retention.
On health care, Kasper wrote that he sees redundancy between the health services offered by the county and the private sector, adding that the health care system is “costing a great deal of money at the county level.”
On the issue of internet access and the county’s fiber optic plans, Kasper wrote that the county should consider all options for marketing and using the system once completed.