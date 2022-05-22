One man arrested in a Dubuque prostitution sting has been sentenced, and another has pleaded guilty in connection with the incident.
Jordan H. Watkins, 38, of Bellevue, Iowa, was sentenced recently to two years of probation and given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to prostitution. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
According to an order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager, Watkins also must pay a $4,500 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge.
Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa, also recently pleaded guilty to prostitution. Plea documents state that prosecutors will recommend two years of probation. Vondran's sentencing hearing is set for May 26.
Watkins and Vondran were two of 11 men charged with prostitution as part of a law enforcement operation conducted on Feb. 8 and 9 at a Dubuque hotel.
Court documents state that "undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services."
Court documents state that Watkins "purchased or offered to purchase" services in the amount of $250, while Vondran offered $140.
One other man arrested in the sting has been sentenced to probation, and the eight other cases are pending.