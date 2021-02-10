The Iowa House of Representatives this week approved two bills that would expand access to life-saving medicines and which have been championed by local lawmakers in recent years.
One bill would allow pharmacists to fill a prescription for medicines such as insulin, epinephrine pens and inhalers in case of an emergency, even if there is no refill left for the patient. The other would cap a monthly prescription for insulin at $100.
Both bills will be considered in the Iowa Senate.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, managed the emergency refill bill in committee and on the floor this week, the first bill he has managed since taking office this year. It passed the full House 89-0.
“If it’s a Saturday night and you run out of insulin, you can run right to your pharmacist and have that filled, no problem,” he told the Telegraph Herald Tuesday. “I think this is going to save lives.”
Hartig Drug Vice President Charlie Hartig said the legislation furthers a longtime goal of his industry.
“If someone needs insulin and there is a blizzard, I’m not going to not give them an extra vial,” he said. “This just helps clarify something physicians and pharmacists have been working toward for a long time. Our pharmacy and pharmacists generally across the state are huge proponents of enhancing access to life-saving drugs.”
The proposals have a history of support among area lawmakers, as well.
In 2019, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, introduced a bill that would allow for emergency insulin refills with Bradley’s predecessor, then-Iowa Rep. Andy McKean. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, introduced a companion bill in the Senate at the same time.
The House bill from James and McKean passed the House Human Resources Committee and was amended to its current form, adding epinephrine pens and inhalers and removing a requirement that insurers cover the cost of emergency refills.
Koelker’s Senate bill retained the insurance mandate and passed its chamber. But when it reached the House, that mandate attracted insurance lobbyist attention, which convinced the majority leadership to kill the legislation in 2019.
In 2020, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta — then chairing the House Human Resources Committee — introduced a bill that would cap the cost of a 30-day supply of insulin at $100. The bill passed through the House but was not taken up by the Senate during a special session in June following a monthslong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was recovered and reintroduced this session, though, by Iowa Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars. It passed the House, 89-2, this week.
This year’s passage of the emergency refill bill was great news to James.
“I’m proud to have been part of getting better access to life-saving medicines to Iowans,” she said.