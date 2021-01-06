A Dubuque-based wealth management firm has a new name after its acquisition by a Texas firm.
HK Financial Services has been rebranded as Avantax Planning Partners.
A press release states that the firm will operate alongside Avantax Wealth Management. Blucora, the parent company of Avantax, acquired HK Financial Services in July.
The release states that HK Financial Services’ business model will not change. The firm will continue to provide wealth management and financial planning services.
As part of the rebranding, the in-house retirement offering that was formerly known as HK Financial Services Retirement Plan Services now will be known as Avantax Retirement Plan Services.