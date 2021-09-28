GALENA, Ill. -- The Galena Art and Recreation Center will host its annual dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Aaron Thomas will be the event’s keynote speaker. His father, Ed Thomas, was a renowned Parkersburg, Iowa, football coach who was fatally shot in June 2009 by a mentally ill former player.

The event will include dinner from Galena business Cindy’s Classic Catering, desserts supplied by local bakers and a supplies auction. The cost of the dinner is $50 per person and $400 per table.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.galenaarc.org/annual-dinner.

