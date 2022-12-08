LANCASTER, Wis. — A Grant County task force is narrowing in on how it hopes to spend up to $1.4 million from national opioid settlements as it becomes clear that local needs far outweigh available resources.
The county Opioid Settlement Task Force met recently to discuss a draft plan of the Grant County Opioid Needs Assessment, which was compiled by Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
The plan outlines several proposed recommendations for how to use the money from the settlements of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioid medications. After litigation fees, the county is already slated to receive $626,579 over the next 18 years, with other litigation pending that could further raise that amount to $1.4 million.
“Our intention was to demonstrate a couple of things. One, that there’s a generally decent pot of money here, and number two, that it’s one-time funding, so we need to keep that in mind,” said Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Troy Maggied.
The drafted assessment outlined dozens of recommendations to bolster prevention, treatment and recovery efforts based on 26 interviews with county and regional stakeholders. From those conversations, stigma reduction and increasing available resources were highlighted as the top priorities.
Other recommendations included increasing transportation options for people to get to and from treatment and recovery programs, and increasing opportunities for mentorship and peer support groups for youth and adults.
Task force members noted at the meeting that it was clear that local needs outpaced what could be done with the yearly allocations from the settlements, which must go toward efforts specifically aimed at reducing opioid abuse.
“When you break it down into the yearly distributions, that’s really not that much money,” said task force member and Grant County Supervisor Gary Ranum. “I mean looking at it, it looks like we’ll just have to pick a couple because the money won’t go very far.”
That means the task force will have to choose before recommending official uses and allotments to the county Board of Supervisors early next year. County Board Chairman Robert Keeney said this will require careful consideration of other available funding sources to make sure the settlement funds are used to achieve the highest “return on investment.”
The Southwestern Regional Planning Commission now is working on finalizing the needs assessment with the task force’s feedback in mind. The group will meet again early next month to further narrow the uses of the funds before recommending official uses to the county board.
