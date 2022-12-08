LANCASTER, Wis. — A Grant County task force is narrowing in on how it hopes to spend up to $1.4 million from national opioid settlements as it becomes clear that local needs far outweigh available resources.

The county Opioid Settlement Task Force met recently to discuss a draft plan of the Grant County Opioid Needs Assessment, which was compiled by Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.

