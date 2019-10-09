Authorities said a man went on a window- smashing spree early Tuesday in Dubuque, then turned himself in to police.

Raymond J. Vaske, 56, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

Police fielded the first report of damage shortly after midnight, and court documents state that Vaske came to the law center shortly after 4 a.m.

“Vaske stated that he had come to the DLEC to turn himself in for breaking windows around town,” the documents state. “Vaske then pulled a claw hammer with a pink grip out of his coverall jacket and handed it to me.”

Vaske admitted to breaking windows on three vehicles at Anderson-Weber Toyota, 3450 Center Grove Drive, according to documents. Vaske reported breaking the windshield of a pickup truck and the back windows of two sports cars. Each window was valued at $1,000.

Vaske said he then walked to nail salon Tips and Toes, 3500 Dodge St., No. 100, and broke a large window worth $1,000. Documents state that the man then walked to AutoZone, 75 John F. Kennedy Road, where he smashed two windows. Each window was valued at $1,000.

Later, while walking downtown, Vaske smashed a window at Marshall Investigative Group, 890 Main St. This window was valued at $2,000.

Court documents do not include any information on why the crimes were committed.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags

Comments disabled.