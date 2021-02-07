One person was injured in a two-person crash Friday in Dubuque.
Michael L.O. Patterson, 24, of Dubuque, was injured but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 10:10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West 32nd Street and Carter Road. The report states that Patterson was northbound on Carter near the intersection when he lost control of his vehicle. He crashed into a vehicle driven by David A. Schaul, 48, of Asbury, Iowa, which was in the southbound lane. Patterson’s vehicle was totaled.
Patterson was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability and driving with a suspended license.