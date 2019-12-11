A committee tasked with recommending a direction for Operation: New View voted Tuesday night in favor of merging with another regional community action agency.
This recommendation will head to the agency’s full board of trustees on Thursday. Trustees then will make an official recommendation to the member governmental bodies — the City of Dubuque, as well as Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties.
Specifically, group members want to merge with Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, the agency that serves six counties just west of Operation: New View’s three-county area.
“The clear, best option to maintain our programs is to merge with a community action agency like HACAP,” said Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker. “HACAP has some presence already in the community. They’re very active with the homeless coalition and do a great job, so not foreign to the area.”
Officials have been weighing the future of Operation: New View after persistent financial problems raised doubts about the agency’s ability to continue. HACAP is one of three agencies that submitted letters suggesting an interest in merging.
Committee member Laura Roussell also sang HACAP’s praises and preferred the merger.
“Although I would be very sad to lose the Operation: New View identity, it would give us immediate opportunity to have more programs and stability available for our clients,” she said. “We would want to negotiate a strong contract with some kind of local control and a visible local leader.”
Committee member Cori Burbach supported the merger, but stressed the importance of maintaining local control — which she said could be tricky with HACAP’s existing 18-member board.
Bill Brand, of the Iowa Department of Human Rights Division, said HACAP would have to restructure if leaders accept the merger.
While Dubuque City Council Member Brett Shaw voted for the merger, his preference was for Operation: New View to become a private nonprofit, rather than public 28E nonprofit. He said he doubted the likelihood of successfully coordinating a merger with so many stakeholders.