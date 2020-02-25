Voters in the Edgewood–Colesburg Community School District will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 3, to consider approving an updated revenue purpose statement.
The statement outlines how the district can use funds from Iowa’s 1-cent sales tax.
The funds are used by school districts to support infrastructure and technology needs.
“This gives the local tax patrons the opportunity to allow the district to spend the state penny dollars,” Superintendent Rob Busch said.
He said Edgewood-Colesburg receives $34,000 per month through the tax.
“We’ve used the dollars to update HVAC controls, add new windows, take care of parking lots, do boiler maintenance, add LED lights and update athletic bleachers,” he said.
Busch said the updated HVAC controls and LED lighting saves the district $10,000 a year in energy costs.
The district’s current statement is set to expire in 2031. If approved by voters, the new statement would run until 2050.
A simple majority is required for the new statement to be approved.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with precinct No. 1 at Colesburg Community Center and precinct No. 2 at St. Mark Parish Center in Edgewood.