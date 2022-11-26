Dubuque Community Schools officials hope recent efforts to streamline and advertise resources for reporting bullying or harassment will encourage more students to voice their concerns about peer conflict.
Officials recently launched a “Say Something” page on the district’s website containing information about anti-bullying policies and forms for reporting a concern or official complaint. The webpage, which also includes an informational video on the reporting resources available, is accessible from the homepage of each school website and is advertised throughout schools.
Mimi Holesinger, director of behavior and learning supports for the district, said that as staff were working with students over the past year, they began to hear more frequently that students were unsure of how to speak up about incidents of bullying.
“What we were finding when we talked to students last year was that not enough of them knew about our reporting options,” Holesinger said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had launched an anonymous, online concern form that allows students to share issues without lodging an official complaint. That form is featured prominently on the new webpage, and Holesinger said it is receiving much more frequent use this fall than in prior years.
“We’ve already had 30 submissions this year on that form,” Holesinger said. “Last year, we probably didn’t have 30 total, so we are seeing students using this form more readily — sometimes with their name attached, but sometimes anonymously.”
After a student submits a form, if they included their name, an administrator will contact them to discuss their concerns.
“If it’s reported anonymously, we’ll work with whatever information we have to get extra supervision surrounding the situation or to talk to students and find out what’s been happening,” Holesinger said.
If students choose, they can file an official complaint of bullying or harassment, also available on the website. Holesinger said so far this year, the district has received fewer than 10 formal complaints. Last year, a total of 28 reports were submitted.
“About 50% of those are founded reports after investigation, (but) 100% of those complaints are concerns that students and families are having,” Holesinger said. “Whether it’s an unfounded report or a founded report, it’s still a situation that we want to surround with support.”
She said responses to a situation vary widely but could include schedule changes to separate students experiencing conflict or meetings with staff to arrive at a resolution.
In October, staff at the district’s secondary schools conducted a bullying lesson with all students to show them how to use the new webpage and emphasize that they have multiple options to report harassment, from telling an adult to using the online forms.
Additionally, Prescott and Audubon elementary schools are piloting a bullying prevention unit as part of the Second Step social-emotional learning curriculum used by all elementary schools.
Andrea Runde, instructional coach at Hempstead High School, said the bullying lesson and webpage both show students how to access reporting resources and also help define some of the interactions students may witness in a conflict situation.
“Is this conflict, or is this bullying, or is this a situation where this is discrimination or harassment?” she said. “(The goal) is to help students to be more specific when they see conflict. … Especially at the high school level, sometimes we assume that kids know something, but unless we teach it explicitly and give them the opportunity to fully understand the resources and supports they have at their disposal, we just can’t assume that they know.”
