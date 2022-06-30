A Dubuque nonprofit’s program to offer weekly free casseroles to the community has proved so successful over the past two years that its organizers see no end date in sight.
“As long as the funding and the volunteer base are there, and people are willing and excited about it, we’re going to keep going,” said Leslie Shalabi, co-owner of Convivium Urban Farmstead.
A recent grant from the City of Dubuque will allow the casserole program started by Convivium in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to offer weekly meals to the community.
The $25,000 grant, received through the city’s purchase of services grant program for the 2023 fiscal year, will provide funding to buy ingredients from local producers and assist Convivium in shifting what it is growing in its garden to provide more ingredients for the casseroles.
Shalabi said the program, which started in September 2020, initially was meant to help the nonprofit deal with a surplus of garden ingredients and provide at least one meal per week to those in need during the pandemic.
“This whole thing started because we had 3,000 pounds of produce coming in and no outlet for it,” she said. “Our restaurant was closed. Like a lot of people, we thought this whole (COVID-19) thing would blow over in a few months. So what we can do?”
At the same time, Convivium staff were hearing about not just food insecurity during the pandemic, but also the ability of community members to obtain healthy food.
“There’s lot of ways to get food, but not all of it is healthy,” Shalabi said. “We had all these vegetables, so we thought ‘Why not make them into casseroles?’ It was a win-win.”
Convivium applied for and received a $10,000 nonprofit support grant being offered by the city.
“Our application said we would do 100 casseroles a week for three months, use up our produce and help everybody get over the hump,” Shalabi said. “It went over so well, we decided to try to keep going.”
The program since has grown to about 225 casseroles per week. In addition to hiring a part-time farmhand to assist Farm Manager A.J. Schultz with the gardens, Convivium has made other changes to the program as it has evolved.
“We sent out a survey, and there were two big things that people wanted,” Shalabi said. “Delivery and smaller sizes.”
Convivium partnered with DuRide to provide delivery of casseroles to those who wanted it, and smaller size casseroles also were added for households with just one or two people.
Kara Dodds, who coordinates the assembly of the casseroles by volunteers each week, chooses the recipe and tests it in the kitchen before passing it along to Operations Manager Brian Bunten, who orders the necessary ingredients.
“Then, I coordinate the volunteers,” she said. “We have amazing volunteers who come in on Tuesday and do all the chopping and prepping, and then two groups who come in on Wednesday and assemble them.”
Dodds then bakes the casseroles and gets them ready for pick-up and delivery on Thursday.
“We’ve gone from 100 casseroles a week to an average of about 225,” she said. “Today I’m baking 250. There are a lot of moving parts, but we always get it done.”
More than 20,000 casseroles have been distributed since the program began.
Shalabi said there have been a number of unexpected community connections that she has heard about since the program started.
“We’ve heard from parents who say it’s been a great way to get their kids to eat things they never would have tried,” she said. “One woman said she recreated the recipe and made five casseroles that she gave away. There is a woman who gets her casserole delivered who is legally blind, and her delivery person comes in and heats up her meal and closes her curtains for the evening, saving the woman’s son a trip over to do those things.”
Shalabi said the program has brought in more donations from the community in the form of both cash and volunteers.
“It’s a really great way for people to connect to our mission,” she said.
