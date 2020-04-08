Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has distributed more than $290,000 in COVID-19 recovery grants as of Tuesday.

The Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund has assisted 15 organizations that serve vulnerable residents, according to a press release.

The foundation launched the relief fund March 17, in partnership with United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.

Its two most-recent grants were to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, receiving $25,000, and St. Vincent de Paul, $10,000.

The fund has received more than $550,000 in donations.

Donations can be at dbqfoundation.org/DRF, and organizations can apply for grants at dbqfoundation.org/recoverygrants.

The foundation also has distributed community impact grants to assist with COVID-19 response.

That includes $3,000 grants to

  • Catholic Charities
  • Convivium Urban Farmstead
  • Creative Adventure Lab
  • Crescent Community Health Center
  • Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA
  • Dubuque County Early Childhood
  • East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association
  • Habitat for Humanity – Dubuque and Jackson Counties
  • MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
  • Riverview Center
  • United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States
  • YWCA Clinton

