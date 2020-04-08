Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has distributed more than $290,000 in COVID-19 recovery grants as of Tuesday.
The Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund has assisted 15 organizations that serve vulnerable residents, according to a press release.
The foundation launched the relief fund March 17, in partnership with United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
Its two most-recent grants were to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, receiving $25,000, and St. Vincent de Paul, $10,000.
The fund has received more than $550,000 in donations.
Donations can be at dbqfoundation.org/DRF, and organizations can apply for grants at dbqfoundation.org/recoverygrants.
The foundation also has distributed community impact grants to assist with COVID-19 response.
That includes $3,000 grants to
- Catholic Charities
- Convivium Urban Farmstead
- Creative Adventure Lab
- Crescent Community Health Center
- Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA
- Dubuque County Early Childhood
- East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association
- Habitat for Humanity – Dubuque and Jackson Counties
- MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
- Riverview Center
- United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States
- YWCA Clinton