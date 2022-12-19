MAQUOKETA, Iowa — When Bob and Joan Head talk about how they met, the first thing they relay is that there was a bit of a twist.
“I was dating her sister,” said Bob, 84.
But after visiting the Springbrook farm where the sister and her family lived, Bob, a Maquoketa native, knew it was Joan Heim that he wanted to get to know better.
Things didn’t work out with Joan’s sister, who went on to meet her future husband soon after she and Bob broke up.
“I think it was a few months later that he started calling me and asking me out,” said Joan, now 79. “I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ It just didn’t feel right.”
But Bob kept calling, and although it took him almost a year to get Joan to agree, they finally went on that first date.
“He finally convinced me,” Joan said. “And then, that was it. We just clicked.”
In fact, the date went so well that Joan got grounded for a month for staying out so late. But after that, the couple saw each other regularly, and they got married on April 4, 1961.
After a one-night honeymoon at LeClaire Hotel in Moline, Ill., they settled in Maquoketa in a small mobile home on the property of Gene and Myra Reeg, friends of Bob’s aunt and uncle.
“(The trailer) was 10 feet by 40 feet,” Bob said. “And we thought we were in heaven. Gene and Myra had no children of their own, so they watched out for us.”
Bob, a gifted auto mechanic, worked for the local Ford dealership, and Joan worked for J.C. Penney as an interior designer. Soon, the couple made a trip to Arizona with friends, where they fell in love with the warm weather.
“We decided that if we could both find jobs there, we would move there,” Bob said. “And we did.”
Settling in Sunnyslope, Ariz., Bob put his mechanic skills to work at a local garage and Joan continued her interior design work with a local J.C. Penney store.
Soon after daughter Bobbi Earles was born, they decided they wanted to raise their children close to their families and moved back to Iowa. They rented a small farm, which they eventually bought, where son Rich Head and daughter Rebecca Kutsch were born. The couple also has six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Bob opened his own auto sales and service business. Joan stayed home with the children and later worked as parish administrator for a Catholic church in Sabula, Iowa. Eventually, she began doing the bookkeeping for Bob’s shop, a job she continued to do until they sold the business.
In another twist of fate, Bob and Joan had the opportunity to build a home on the property where their dear friends, the Reegs, still lived. They moved into their house in 1975, and they still reside on the property.
“We were able to watch out for (Gene and Myra) in their later years the way they had taken care of us,” Joan said. “It was full circle.”
Although they sold the auto business around the time they were both of retirement age, they didn’t slow down.
“We’ve retired many times,” Joan said.
Bob served as a deacon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years, as well as a chaplain for Jackson County Hospice. The couple also has volunteered at the church, teaching new member classes, marriage classes and other programs.
Bob also continues to restore cars. He currently is working on a 1958 Ford Fairlane 500 just like the one that he and Joan had when they got married.
Bob also has worked with each of his children and grandchildren on restoring a vehicle.
“I told them, ‘I’ll buy it, you buy the parts and put in the work, and it’s yours,’” he said. “And they all took me up on it.”
Bobbi’s first car was a 1968 Mustang Fastback that she restored with her dad. She said her parents always have been a team.
“My parents’ relationship was very much a partnership,” she said. “They worked together not just in raising us but in making a living. There was a tremendous mutual respect, and they valued each other’s point of view, even if they didn’t agree with it. Neither one was the leader or making all of the decisions. They always worked together, figuratively and literally.”
Bobbi said she has fond memories of watching her parents walk out of church holding hands, of her father opening the car door for her mother and of how they looked at each other.
“Those are memories that I have,” she said. “But those are also things I still witness today.”
Rich, of Cedar Rapids, said he always has been struck by the fact that his parents were equals in their relationship.
“Honestly, they figured out early on who was best at taking care of what,” he said. “They didn’t have expectations of what the man should do or what the woman should do. They just each did what they did best.”
Rebecca, of Maquoketa, remembers a time when she came home and her dad and her husband, Don, were saddling up a couple of horses.
“I asked them what was going on,” she said. “My dad was going to take my mom on a ride to a picnic he had set up under the trees. He would do spur-of-the-moment things like that. I admired their camaraderie and the way they would laugh with each other.”
Rich said his parents weren’t ones to argue.
“It seemed like they never did that,” he said. “They just divided and conquered.”
Rebecca said her parents couldn’t have been more perfectly matched.
“They really bring out the best in each other,” she said.
Bob said the couple’s faith and their ability to communicate, whether through words or actions, has been key in their long marriage.
“You know, every marriage can have problems,” he said. “In our case, I think our love for one another was strong enough that we can get through the difficulties, whatever those might be.”
Joan is glad she finally agreed to that first date with Bob.
“The reason we’re together is that we were meant to be together,” she said. “I really believe that.”
