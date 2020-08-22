Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will host an additional collection day next week in Dubuque to help make up for donation deficits caused by last week’s powerful derecho.
Donors can give blood from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the agency’s Donor Center at 4867 Asbury Road. Appointments must be scheduled by calling 800-747-5401 or by visiting bloodcenter.org. Donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card and treats from Donut Boy. Masks are required.
The agency provides “blood components” to MercyOne Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa, medical centers, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque and Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill.
The derecho left the agency’s facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, without power for days, according to a press release.
One of its donation centers there remains closed indefinitely, while the second has since reopened.