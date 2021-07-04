At 20 years old, Crystal Arensdorf really just was starting to blossom.
She had been particularly shy as a child and finally was beginning to come out of her
shell, recalled her mother, Barb Beam. Arensdorf had a smile that could light up a room and never wanted to hurt anyone’s feelings.
“She was maturing into a wonderful woman,” Beam said.
Instead, she disappeared 20 years ago today.
She was last seen in the early hours of July 4, 2001, at a Dubuque bar where she was waiting on a ride to East Dubuque, Ill.
What happened to her remains a mystery.
Law enforcement has followed up on hundreds of leads in the two decades since. In recent years, new investigators have come on board to provide fresh eyes to an already extensive investigation.
While a resolution to the case has eluded them, authorities remain confident that one day they will get to the bottom of Arensdorf’s disappearance.
“We’re pretty confident that we’ll be able to at some point, maybe not us, but at some point, we’re very confident that this can get solved,” said David Randall, an investigator with the Dubuque Police Department.
Meanwhile, Arensdorf’s family has had to learn to live without her, even while continuing to search and to hold out hope that someone will come forward with the evidence that authorities need to solve the case.
“All it takes is that one little piece to put the puzzle together, just one person,” said Jennifer Beam, one of Arensdorf’s sisters. “Because as much data as there is, I bet you it all fits together. A lot of it, it’s just missing the one piece, the one connection.” ‘A genuinely nice person’
As a child, Arensdorf was never one to let her mother out of her sight.
“She was a clown, like the time she stowed away in my car so she could go with me,” Barb Beam recalled. “I was halfway to Dubuque, and she poked her head out.”
Arensdorf grew up largely in Dubuque, though Jennifer Beam noted that the family moved frequently and spent brief periods in other area communities. Arensdorf was the baby of the family, with six full and half-siblings.
At the time of her disappearance, Arensdorf was living in Dubuque with her boyfriend and working at a house-cleaning business.
Dawn Hendren Walsh was friends with Arensdorf as a child, and their families were good friends. For a long time, Walsh and Arensdorf were inseparable.
“She was kind,” Walsh said. “Even if you did something that could be upsetting, she never really said bad things about people. She just generally was a kind person, loved kids, genuinely just sweet, beautiful. Her smile was infectious, and we would just lay there and laugh for hours.”
During summers, Walsh and Arensdorf would run lemonade stands, and one year, they got matching banana seat bicycles.
“We always rode our bikes,” Walsh said. “She had her purple one. I had my pink one.”
Nicole Torbol, of Dubuque, lived near Arensdorf for a time, and Arensdorf would babysit her and her siblings. The two also went on vacations together, as their families were close.
Torbol said she always looked up to Arensdorf.
“I wanted to be exactly like Crystal,” she said. “I just wanted to be a nice person like she was and just fun and outgoing, and I wanted her to be proud of me, to know that I took her advice, always, that she gave me.”
Arensdorf’s sister Shawn Runde described her as a good-hearted person.
“She’s kind of quiet when you first meet her, but once you get to know her, she’s actually just really down to earth, a genuinely nice person,” Runde said. “She was always concerned about other people’s feelings and always tried to go out of her way to help people out.”
Arensdorf’s brother Michael Beam was just starting to reconnect with her before she went missing. He described his sister as “beautiful, inside and out.” He said that is the way he wants Arensdorf to be remembered, not just as someone who went missing.
“She had a legacy, and she was only just getting started with life,” he said. “I mean, she was 20 years old.”
Disappearance
On July 3, 2001, Arensdorf and Jennifer Beam watched the fireworks in Dubuque at a friend’s house.
Beam recalls that as they were leaving, Arensdorf looked at her and told her that she could use her car anytime. Arensdorf loved that car, Beam said — after a lifetime of having things passed down to her, the car was something that was hers.
“I just remember her eyelashes and her smile on her face when she looked at me, and I should have stayed with her that night,” Beam said.
As they were leaving the friend’s house, Arensdorf called her boyfriend, whom she was supposed to pick up, and the two got into a disagreement, Beam said.
Arensdorf’s boyfriend said he would walk home, so Arensdorf decided to go with Michael Beam’s then-fiance to Knickers Saloon in Dubuque, where they met up with several other people. Jennifer Beam took Arensdorf’s car because she didn’t want her sister drinking and driving.
Arensdorf’s friends later left her at the bar after she arranged a ride to East Dubuque with Robert Mootz, the bartender working that night, so they could go to the bars there.
She called her boyfriend shortly after 2 a.m. July 4.
Within 10 minutes, she had disappeared.
Mootz, who would later plead guilty to supplying an alcoholic beverage to the 20-year-old Arensdorf that night, said he couldn’t find her when he finished cleaning the bar at about 2:30 a.m. Attempts to reach Mootz for this story were unsuccessful.
Jennifer Beam knew something was amiss that morning when her sister didn’t show up to get her car. Arensdorf’s family members had to wait 24 hours to report her missing, Beam said, but in the meantime, they started trying to locate her.
“We went and started knocking on doors,” Beam said.
Dubuque police soon got involved in the case, quickly realizing there was something more to Arensdorf’s disappearance after learning that she hadn’t contacted family or friends and that she had just gotten a new dog.
“(From) everything the family was saying, it was unlike her,” Randall said.
Capt. Scott Engleman was one of the officers who assisted with the investigation at the time. He recalls that Arensdorf’s disappearance was pretty much all that officers on the case worked on for weeks.
“We didn’t have some of the technology that we have now — the traffic cameras and stuff like that,” he said. “So we had weekly, if not daily, meetings strategizing and developing leads and following up on leads. Each day, additional leads were added throughout those first several weeks.”
Officers’ work was defined by a sense of urgency to find Arensdorf and bring her home, though as time wore on, frustration started to set in.
“As law enforcement, you’ve got to step back and make sure that you’ve covered everything as detailed as you can at the time,” Engleman said. “You’re trying to find her and make her safe.”
Meanwhile, Arensdorf’s family went around town posting flyers. Jennifer Beam made it her mission not to stop until she found someone who had seen her sister.
In the first weeks, Beam paid frequent visits to one of the investigators in the case and went out to knock on doors. She recalls going to homes and asking if the residents had seen Arensdorf. Some had, but they didn’t recall her leaving the bar.
“Every story, nobody saw her leave,” Beam said. “It dead-ends right there.”
Still searching
Since that time, the investigation into Arensdorf’s disappearance has had its share of twists and turns, though some things have remained consistent.
“She was never seen leaving the bar,” said Randall, one of the current investigators on the case. “That’s kind of stayed constant throughout the 20 years.”
Investigators have followed up on hundreds of leads in that time. They have searched bodies of water, patches of land, basements and garages. On several occasions, police have brought in cadaver dogs to assist in searches.
Dubuque police have sought help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI in investigating the case.
Last year, special agents with experience in cold case investigation from the Iowa DCI were involved in a search at Knickers in connection with the Arensdorf investigation.
Randall started working on Arensdorf’s case more than 10 years ago, and Cpl. Paul Avenarius joined the effort in the last few years.
Randall and Avenarius were instrumental in starting a cold case squad and providing a fresh set of eyes on the case, Engleman said. The two have gone back through Arensdorf’s file to see whether they could find anything that the original investigators might have missed, and as new information comes in, they follow up on leads.
“I think we’d be remiss if these guys didn’t go back and look at everyone again,” Engleman said. “And part of that is to talk to everyone again, and we have done some of that.”
Police still receive information and leads on a somewhat regular basis, Randall said.
“Some weeks, we’ll get one or two different people that call in about different information, and sometimes, we’ll go a month or two without anything, but it never stops,” Randall said.
Often, the tips that come in are drawn from the many rumors and theories that have spread over the years.
The strength of police’s original investigation helps officers suss out the rumors, many of which have remained mostly the same over the years, Avenarius said.
“We can go back to the original investigation and know that those guys followed up on them and proved that they’re not accurate,” he said.
Randall said the establishment of a cold case squad in 2019 with members from the police department, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and DCI has allowed law enforcement officers to collaborate on cases such as Arensdorf’s.
“Instead of just having one or two guys looking at it and taking information as it was coming in, we had a larger group of people, more minds to look at it,” Randall said.
Randall said a key focus is on the people who were at Knickers around the time that Arensdorf went missing. Based on that time frame, there is a pool of about 12 to 15 people who could know something.
While police cleared some people in Arensdorf’s circle early in the investigation, they can’t rule out anything until they know exactly what happened.
“We’ve looked at it with fresh eyes and fresh input, so we might have generated a new list,” Avenarius said. “So, somebody might have been cleared prior to the original investigation that came up in ours that we haven’t cleared yet, so that list can change as time goes on more information comes in.”
In 2002, police were investigating two brothers — Steven and David Peacock — who were at the bar on the night Arensdorf disappeared and who moved from Dubuque to Mount Horeb, Wis., soon after she went missing. Randall said the brothers since have moved from Mount Horeb and do not live in the area but declined to say where they moved.
Attempts to reach Steven and David Peacock for this story were unsuccessful.
Randall said the brothers always have been persons of interest in the case but that investigators have not talked to them recently. At this point, investigators want to talk to them again, but they are trying to approach the brothers as witnesses.
“Back then, they were talked to as suspects,” Randall said. “I think when you’re talked to as a suspect, rather than a witness, then maybe you don’t give as much information. It doesn’t mean you’re not a suspect. They’re definitely people we still want to talk to, and maybe they have some information yet to give that they didn’t in the original investigation.”
Randall said there are people who know what happened that night that have yet to come forward.
Avenarius likewise stressed the importance of having people with information contact law enforcement.
“There’s some extremely talented people working on this case, and although we don’t need that one person to come forward and say this is exactly what happened, I think the message is just to encourage people to do just that,” he said. “If they know they have legitimate information, to come forward and not necessarily worry about consequences.”
Lingering questions
Jennifer Beam has found that dealing with the disappearance of her sister has gotten harder over the years.
“I think it gets worse every year, and maybe that’s because I fully went into logical thinking, trying to figure it out and find her, that I didn’t take the time to process it in my mind,” she said. “So, as the years go on, it gets harder for me.”
Arensdorf’s family members still have the lingering questions about what they might have done differently that night, but they try to remember that Arensdorf wouldn’t want them to blame themselves. And they try to stick together as a family.
They also try to focus on remembering the time they had with Arensdorf, rather than dwelling on the many theories they have heard over the years about what happened to her. And they wonder to themselves what Arensdorf — who would be 40 — might be like now if she hadn’t gone missing.
“You wonder what she’d be like right now because we’ve all changed,” Jennifer Beam said.
Barb Beam said she still thinks of her daughter every day.
“You’ve got to go on,” she said. “You have to go on. I didn’t think it would, but you’ve got to just go on.”
Leading up to the 20th anniversary of Arensdorf’s disappearance, billboards bearing her likeness began to show up around Dubuque, encouraging people to come forward with information.
One appeared along Dodge Street, along Barb Beam’s route to work.
“If I turn my head as I’m going to work, I say, ‘Good morning,’ to her, and when I leave, I take that way back home and say, ‘Good night,’” Beam said. “I like it where it’s at now. Then, I can see her every day.”
Torbol has a tattoo with Arensdorf’s portrait, a dream catcher and a rosary on her left arm, with the words “We now dream for you” under the portrait.
On the back of her arm is a tattoo of sheet music, where Torbol plans to have the words “Now you may dream again” tattooed when she and Arendsorf’s family have closure in the case.
“That would signify (to me) her final resting place — she can now dream knowing that her family has closure of her, or she may now dream again because she has her life to get back together, and she can have all the dreams that she had once before,” Torbol said.
Arensdorf’s family members said they are hopeful that the attention her case is getting from the cold case squad will help bring it to a resolution. Jennifer Beam said police have done everything they can over the years.
“They’ve followed up all the leads that they could,” Jennifer said.
Randall said he remains confident that Arensdorf’s case will be solved. Avenarius said the opportunity to tell Arensdorf’s story and to tell her family what happened drives him to keep searching for answers.
“We owe it not just to the community but to her family and to Crystal to tell her side of things since she never had the opportunity to,” he said.
Jon Turbett, a special agent for the major crimes unit in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, is one of several investigators with the agency who have assisted with the case. He noted that even decades-old cases can be solved.
“There are a number of cases that have gone unsolved for an extended period of time,” Turbett said. “There’s a reason for that ... but it is not abnormal for older cases to continue to be worked and get solved.”
Dubuque police encourage people with legitimate information about Arensdorf’s disappearance to come forward, regardless of whether they think it is important or that police might have heard it.
“Sometimes, all it takes is a little bit of information to lead us down the right path,” Engleman said.