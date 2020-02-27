MOLINE, Ill. — With hundreds of shareholders in attendance, Deere & Co. leaders on Wednesday reflected on a successful year and set their sights on what could be a difficult 2020.
John May, who took over as CEO in November, acknowledged the hurdles that the company could encounter in the coming months.
“Key markets have remained under pressure, and we’re preparing for what could be a challenging year in 2020,” he said.
He went on to note that “demand for construction equipment has slowed after several years of growth.”
Net sales in the construction and forestry division, which includes John Deere Dubuque Works, were down 10% in the opening quarter of the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, company officials are forecasting that such sales could be down as much as 15% for the entire year.
DUBUQUE IMPACT?
John Deere Dubuque Works already has felt the impact of these reduced expectations.
Company officials this month confirmed that 105 John Deere Dubuque Works employees would be laid off in early April.
May emphasized Wednesday that Deere is focused on lowering its cost structure and finding ways to operate with more “speed and agility.”
Ken Golden, director of strategic public relations for Deere & Co., acknowledged that employing “fewer people” could be part of these efforts.
He emphasized that Deere is focused primarily on reducing the “salary side” of its workforce and noted that the company has implemented a voluntary separation program targeted for these employees.
Golden also aimed to put things into context.
He noted that the anticipated year-over-year decline in construction and forestry is influenced in part by the unparalleled success of the previous year. The division established new records for both sales and operating profit in 2019.
“The division is coming down, but it is coming down off of some great years,” he said.
UP-CLOSE LOOK
Dubuque resident John Lux traveled to Moline to attend Wednesday’s meeting and get an up-close look at what lies ahead for Deere & Co.
In addition to being a shareholder, Lux worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for four decades before retiring in 2012. His stepson now works at the plant.
“There are always challenges in manufacturing,” Lux said. “But Deere is — and has been — at the top of its game for a long time.”
Lux acknowledged that Deere & Co. will continue to face challenges from overseas competitors. However, he was encouraged that Deere is focused on developing new technology and acquiring top talent.
He said the latter has been one of the company’s calling cards for decades.
“They’re always focused on hiring the cream of the crop,” he said. “They want to hire the best of the best, and that’s one of the reasons they are successful.”
MOVING FORWARD
This year’s annual meeting provided a chance to reflect on an entire decade of activity at Deere.
The 2010s produced nearly $26 billion in earnings and included nine of the 10 highest-earning years in company history.
“It was a time the company had great success and created a more dynamic business model,” said May. “Over the period, Deere expanded its global customer base and made major gains in innovation and precision technologies.”
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald after the shareholders’ meeting, Golden noted that the current decade started with lagging demand in a few key areas of the economy.
“We sell a lot into the oil and gas industry and we sell a lot into the rental (markets), and both of those have softened,” he explained.
Despite these realities, shareholders remained confident in the company’s long-term trajectory.
“I’m thankful that the company’s leadership has the vision to develop new products and new systems,” said Jose Upegui, of Coal Valley, Ill. “That allows the company to continue growing even through recessions.”
May emphasized that the company’s “top priority” in the years ahead is to “intensify our efforts in precision technologies.” Despite this emphasis on technology, however, he ensured its trademark equipment would remain a crucial component of the operation.
“Signature products like large tractors and combines, plus a range of highly regarded construction and forestry products, are sure to remain a big part of our plan,” he said.