MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Economic Alliance, in cooperation with financial institutions in the county, recently renewed a low-interest loan program for downtown properties and businesses in the county.
Eligible projects for the program include facade and interior renovation, upper-story renovation, additions, new construction or refinancing and acquisition, according to an online announcement.
Contact Nic Hockenberry or David Heiar at 563-652-4549, hockenberry@thejcea.org or heiar@thejcea.org for more information.