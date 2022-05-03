EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s weekly car show will return this week for its sixth year.
From 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, East Dubuque’s Cruisin’ Thursdays car show will host its summer opening night event downtown.
The car show invites owners of any classic, muscle and unique cars, trucks and motorcycles to park downtown to be put on display. Live music will be performed, and food and drink will be available.
The event is free and will be held every Thursday from May through September.
