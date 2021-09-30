The Mississippi River rose to a record autumn crest in October 1986. The river crested at 21.77 feet on Oct. 5, 1986, at the Dubuque railroad bridge and caused flooding from Prairie du Chien, Wis., south to Bellevue, Iowa. East Dubuque, Ill., was particularly hard-hit by rising waters.
Heavy rains kept farmers out of their fields for weeks and swelled the Mississippi River to a record autumn crest 35 years ago.
Dubuque received 13.06 inches of rain during September 1986, about three times higher than normal, and rainfall in southwest Wisconsin was 200% higher than normal for the month. The precipitation helped send the Mississippi River to a crest of 21.77 feet on Oct. 5, 1986, at the Dubuque railroad bridge — the highest autumn mark in recorded history and the 15th-highest crest overall.
The National Weather Service noted that its records indicated that the river had only climbed above flood stage three times previously during fall — in 1881, 1903 and 1938.
The heavy rain also interrupted corn-silage harvesting in the tri-state area because of flooded fields.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the rising river in its Oct. 2, 1986, edition.
OL’ MAN RIVER KEEPS ROLLING ALONGThe Mississippi River swirls wildly from its steady diet of rainfall and runoff that is pushing the water to its highest autumn level.
From the air, it resembles an opaque earthen-colored ribbon; the rushing water has churned up the river bottom to the point that the river exceeds its reputation as the Muddy Mississippi. The current is swift and casts a rippling pattern.
With few exceptions, each tree is an island of its own. The high water has temporarily erased the land below.
The water level should peak between Friday and Sunday along the stretch from Prairie du Chien, Wis., to Bellevue, Iowa. The river is forecast to crest Sunday at 22.5 feet at Dubuque, 5.5 feet above the 17-foot flood stage. The record autumn level is 21 feet, 2 inches recorded Oct. 24-25, 1881.
Up and down its banks, the river is lapping further inland.
At Prairie du Chien’s St. Feriole Island, the historic Villa Louis mansion stands high and dry on a hill, while most streets leading to it are inundated. The top of a swing set protrudes from a waterfront park.
Meanwhile, trucks wend their way along water-laden streets to and from Prairie Sand & Gravel Co., one of the few businesses left on the island.
Off Guttenberg, the southern tip of Abel’s Island is partially under water. The river laps at the stairs of some houses and cottages and over the roadway.
In Dubuque, Riverview Park is but a summer memory. In East Dubuque, the Bent Prop Marina is a beacon among the flooded Shore Acres subdivision. Houses and other buildings surround the marina like satellites.