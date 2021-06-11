The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Timothy J. Deutmeyer, 37, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Deutmeyer assaulted Tanya A. Deutmeyer, 36, on May 31 at their residence.
- Ashley L. Croft, 29, of 2401 Windsor Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 20th Street on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Croft assaulted Rashad R. Cossom, 30, of the same address, at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 20th and Jackson streets.
- Tristen M. Smith, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday in the area of West 13th and Iowa streets on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on a warrant charging two counts of third-degree burglary-theft from a motor vehicle.
- Holy Ghost School, 2921 Central Ave., reported $600 worth of criminal damage done between 8 a.m. Monday and 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at 2901 Central Ave.
- Robert P. Dimmer, 50, of 2885 Davenport St., reported the theft of $3,350 worth of tools from a vehicle between June 4 and 7:35 a.m. Tuesday from the 400 block of East Seventh Street.