The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jazmine D. Hall, 27, of 1897 Clarke Drive, No. 1, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and three counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted her fiance, Alonzo D. Hope, 32, at their residence in the presence of their three children.
Terrence J. Hollister, 42, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 145, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his wife, Jodi Hollister, 41, at their residence on Aug. 17.
Lyrics T. Moore-Thomas, 25, of 105 W. 17th St., No. 3, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Main Street on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that she assaulted Kalliann J. Freiburger, 23, of 225 State St., at Hoffy’s, 285 Main St.
Jill E. Parker, 43, of Plover, Wis., reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $15,000 between noon Thursday and 9:25 p.m. Sunday while it was parked at Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
Residential Lawn Care, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported the theft of $5,000 worth of tools from the 2600 block of John F. Kennedy Road at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
Jacob T. Ginter, 29, of Waterloo, Iowa, reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $11,500 from the 4200 block of Hilken Hill Road at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday.