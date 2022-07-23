MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Maquoketa community was left reeling Friday after a shooting left four people dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Authorities suspect that a man fatally shot three people before killing himself, saying a triple-homicide investigation was underway.
The three people killed were Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls. They were all related, according to Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt, of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Authorities identified the suspected shooter as Anthony O. Sherwin, 23, of Nebraska.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. “It’s got a lot of moving parts … and more information may become available in the coming days.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the park at 6:23 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunshots in the campground, according to Krapfl. Sheriff’s department officials referred questions to the state agency.
Authorities found the Schmidts fatally shot in a tent at the campground, Mortvedt said.
Officials evacuated everyone from the park, a children’s summer camp on the grounds and the campground. Once the evacuation was complete, the only registered camper not accounted for was Sherwin, Mortvedt said.
“He was known to be armed,” Mortvedt said. “That, of course, heightened our awareness as well.”
Authorities set up a perimeter, searched the park and located Sherwin dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound west of the campground, in a wooded area of the park, at about 11 a.m.
Sherwin came from Nebraska, and investigators don’t believe he had any prior relationship with the victims, Mortvedt said. Krapfl said authorities believe that Sherwin was at a different campsite from the family.
Mortvedt said he could not say whether Sherwin had a criminal record. A search of online court records in Nebraska and Iowa did not produce any record of prior criminal behavior.
Autopsies on Sherwin and the Schmidts were scheduled to be performed over the weekend, Mortvedt said, and more information likely will be released based on those findings.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the park as the situation was developing. The resources included Iowa State Patrol’s airplane. Emergency communication scanner traffic noted that K-9 units from surrounding agencies were responding.
Krapfl said that the 35-site campground was fairly full on Friday morning. The nearby Camp Shalom also was evacuated.
“I don’t recall ever being called to Maquoketa Caves State Park,” Krapfl said. “Usually, our campgrounds are pretty peaceful.”
In a written statement, Kayla Lyon, director of Iowa Department of Natural Resources, called the event a “heartbreaking incident” that “hits home for the DNR family.”
“Our longstanding tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa state parks will continue,” she wrote.
Residents of Maquoketa, a town of about 6,000 people, were shocked by news of the shooting. Many spoke of the tight-knit nature of the community, as well as the long-lasting impact of such a tragic event.
“In a small community like this, I never expected it to happen. You hear about that in maybe Davenport or Dubuque, but never Maquoketa,” said 19-year-old Isabella Wall, who lives just outside Maquoketa.
“Nothing happens here besides maybe someone shoplifting something from Walmart. This is going to impact Maquoketa I don’t even know how horribly.”
Debbie Shae, the owner of Make a Splash Home Decor & Gifts in Maquoketa, echoed those sentiments. She called the event “totally shocking.” Shae first heard of the incident when several campers stopped by her store after being evacuated by the authorities.
“When we were younger, we wouldn’t lock our cars or windows … and now this,” Shae said.
“You don’t ever think of that stuff happening in your small, rural town,” she continued. “You think you’re safe, but I guess, of course, now you’re not really safe anywhere anymore.”
The investigation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon, and the park remained closed. Krapfl said the DNR and county officials would announce when the park is reopening.