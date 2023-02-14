FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members this week awarded bids for a $1.3 million project to upgrade the football field and track facilities at Western Dubuque High School.

Superintendent Dan Butler said the district sought bids for the project — which will include replacing the grass football field with turf and expanding it, resurfacing the track and moving long jump pits — in two packages.

