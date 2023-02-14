FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members this week awarded bids for a $1.3 million project to upgrade the football field and track facilities at Western Dubuque High School.
Superintendent Dan Butler said the district sought bids for the project — which will include replacing the grass football field with turf and expanding it, resurfacing the track and moving long jump pits — in two packages.
For the package that includes excavating, prep work and track resurfacing, Tschiggfrie Excavating was awarded the bid for $799,420. The second package includes turf installation and was awarded to FieldTurf Inc. for $440,078.
Butler said the district and Bobcat Legacy Foundation are splitting the total cost of the majority of the project, which, including engineering costs, is just more than $1.1 million. The district will be responsible for an additional $200,000 for the track resurfacing.
"We estimated the project at about $1.5 million, and we came in roughly $200,000 less, so we feel really good about that," he said.
Butler said work will begin as soon as weather permits this spring, in hopes of having the project completed by August in time for the first home football game of the 2023-2024 school year.
